Eid Special: Sort Your Dinner With Delicious Shahi Goat Korma

New Delhi: Shahi Goat Korma is a recipe from the Royal Indian Mughlai/Awadhi cuisine, where mutton or lamb, is braised/cooked in a mix of spices, and almond-onion paste, ghee, yogurt and kewda water (light sweet-scented water).

Ingredients

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large yellow onions thinly sliced

6 green cardamom pods

6 black cloves

½ tsp. black cumin seeds

½ tsp. black peppercorns, divided

1 stick cinnamon

2 small bay leaves

2 lb. bone-in goat shoulder or leg meat, cut into 2-in. pieces

3 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste (2 tsp.)

One 1/2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and crushed to a paste (2 tsp.)

1 tbsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 tsp. red chilli powder

1 tsp. garam masala

1⅓ cup plain yogurt

2 black cardamom pods

¼ tsp. nutmeg powder.

Instructions