Eid Special: Sort Your Dinner With Delicious Shahi Goat Korma
New Delhi: Shahi Goat Korma is a recipe from the Royal Indian Mughlai/Awadhi cuisine, where mutton or lamb, is braised/cooked in a mix of spices, and almond-onion paste, ghee, yogurt and kewda water (light sweet-scented water).
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 4 large yellow onions thinly sliced
- 6 green cardamom pods
- 6 black cloves
- ½ tsp. black cumin seeds
- ½ tsp. black peppercorns, divided
- 1 stick cinnamon
- 2 small bay leaves
- 2 lb. bone-in goat shoulder or leg meat, cut into 2-in. pieces
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste (2 tsp.)
- One 1/2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and crushed to a paste (2 tsp.)
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 tsp. red chilli powder
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- 1⅓ cup plain yogurt
- 2 black cardamom pods
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg powder.
Instructions
- To a multi-cooker set on a high saute, add ¾ cup of the oil. Once hot and shimmering, add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and evenly browned about 30 minutes. Set the pot to low heat, and using a slotted spoon, transfer the browned onions to a plate, leaving as much oil as possible in the pot. Set the onions aside.
- Add the green cardamom pods, the cloves, ¼ teaspoon of the black peppercorns, the black cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves to the pot and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Turn the heat up to high-saute, then add the goat and cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is evenly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and ginger pastes and cook, stirring frequently, until the aromatics are very fragrant and beginning to brown. Stir in the salt, chile powder, and garam masala and cook until very fragrant, 2–3 minutes more. Add just enough water to barely cover the meat (about 5 cups), then cover the pot tightly with its lid and set to high-pressure cooking. Set aside to cook until the goat is almost fork-tender, about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to a blender, add the reserved browned onions along with the yogurt, black cardamom pods, and the remaining black peppercorns. Blend on high to make a fine paste, then set aside.
- Once the goat is nearly fork-tender, uncover the pot and turn the heat to high-saute. Stir in the yogurt mixture and bring to a boil, stirring frequently, until the goat is completely fork tender and the gravy has thickened so that it coats the back of a spoon, about 25 minutes.
- Stir in the nutmeg, and cook 2 minutes more, then turn off the heat. Ladle the korma into deep bowls, and serve hot, with naan or rice on the side.
