‘Eid Mubarak everyone’: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat

Mumbai: In a heartwarming display of tradition and affection, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan continued his annual ritual of greeting fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid, marking yet another memorable moment at his residence, Mannat.

Dressed impeccably in a white pathani kurta salwar, King Khan stepped out onto the balcony of Mannat, radiating elegance and charm despite the scorching Mumbai heat.

Accompanied by his son Abram, who donned a matching white kurta-pyjama ensemble, the father-son duo captured the hearts of onlookers as they waved and blew kisses to the throngs of adoring fans gathered outside.