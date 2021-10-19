Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi Wish People

PragativadiNews
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi — the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

