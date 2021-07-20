Eid al-Adha Celebrations To Be Subdued Across Country

New Delhi: Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid will be observed in India on July 21 this year. It generally falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the month of the pilgrimage for all Muslims around the world), the Islamic or lunar calendar’s twelfth month Eid al-Adha. It marks the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage, also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

Depending on the country the celebrations and dates for Eid al-Adha vary. In the Muslim majority countries, Eid al-Adha is a three-day festival, but in India, it is usually observed for one day. This year it will be celebrated on July 21 in the country. Whereas, in Saudi Arabia, the celebrations for Eid al-Adha will begin a day earlier on July 20.

However, Eid al-Adha celebrations are expected to be subdued in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many state governments have imposed a number of restrictions in view of the rise in daily cases of Covid-19 and the imminent threat of the third wave.

In most states, including Maharashtra, mass congregational prayers are prohibited in mosques due to Covid restrictions. But people in cities that have already opened the places of worship like Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, can gather at their local mosques in limited numbers.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the government has asked the residents to avoid large congregations. Prayers shall not be performed in Eidgah or at open places, the government also stated in the release.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has banned the slaughter of cows, camels on the occasion of Bakrid. Apart from this gathering of more than 50 people at a place has also been prohibited. The government has also banned the sacrifice of animals in public places.

In a contentious order, the Kerala government relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions from July 18 to 20 for the holy festival.