Eid-al-Adha 2021: Odisha CM Extends Wishes On Bakrid

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’.

“Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. May the Eid strengthen the spirit of peace, brotherhood & compassion in the society. #EidAdhaMubarak,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra-Id is celebrated across India today. Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival after Eid-al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid).

Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid.