Eid-al-Adha 2021
State

Eid-al-Adha 2021: Odisha CM Extends Wishes On Bakrid

By PragativadiNews 10 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’.

“Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. May the Eid strengthen the spirit of peace, brotherhood & compassion in the society. #EidAdhaMubarak,” tweeted the Odisha CM.

<>

</>

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra-Id is celebrated across India today. Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival after Eid-al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid).

Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid.

PragativadiNews 5420 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking