Egra Firecracker Blast: WB Police Searching For Deceased Prime Accused’s Wife In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: A team of West Bengal police probing the Egra Firecracker blast case is on a search for cracker factory owner late Bhanu Bag’s wife in Jaleswar area of Balasore district.

Bag was the owner of the illegal firecracker factory at Egra in the East Midnapore district, where an explosion on Tuesday killed at least nine people and injured seven others.

According to police sources, cracker factory owner late Bhanu Bag’s wife is hiding at Kamarda in Jaleswar area of Balasore district.

The officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested Krishnapada Bag a.k.a Bhanu, the prime accused in the explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra in East Midnapore district. He was arrested from a private nursing home at Cuttack in Odisha, where he got admitted after sustaining 80% burns in the explosion. His son, Prithvijit Bag and nephew Indrajit Bag, have also been arrested along with him.

However, Bhanu succumbed to the severe burns after multiple organ failure at the hospital in Cuttack on Friday.