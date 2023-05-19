Egra Bomb Blast: Accused Bhanu Bag Dies at Odisha Hospital

Cuttac: Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag, the absconding owner of the illegal firework factory in Egra’s Khadikul village, died at 3 am on Friday at a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack. The accused had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

The blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Egra in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district had killed nine people on Tuesday, following which Bhanu Bag was detained in Balasore, Cuttack by the CID and East Medinipur police.

Bhanu was admitted to a private nursing home with burn injuries. His son, who was also admitted with injuries at a Cuttack hospital, and nephew were arrested by the police.