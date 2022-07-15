Eggs, Meat In Mid-Day Meals Cause ‘Lifestyle Disorders’: Karnataka NEP Panel

Bengaluru: A National Education Policy (NEP) committee in Karnataka has suggested removing non-vegetarian items from the mid-day meals in schools across India. According to the panel, consuming eggs or meat causes illness.

This is the latest in a series of such suggestions by expert committees, which have submitted 25 position papers to the state government so far. One such panel has described the Pythagoras theorem as fake.

The paper says that “eggs, flavoured milk, biscuits, should be forbidden to prevent obesity and hormonal imbalance” in children, and that “serving other recipes or foods to the same graders, such as egg versus grams, or egg versus banana, leads to a nutritional imbalance among children”.

This can result in complexes developing in children leading to “emotional distress”, the paper claims, adding, “treating all children equally and with no to ‘Pankti Bedha’ (food discrimination) is authentic Indian philosophy or Dharma.”

On the no-egg, no-meat suggestion, the state’s BJP government says there should be no controversy yet.