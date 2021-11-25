Eggs Hurled At MP Aparajita Sarangi’s Vehicle In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A group of Odisha student congress activists, protesting against a hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, hurled eggs at the convoy of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi near the Balipatna area on Thursday.

According to the sources, MP Aparajita Sarangi was on her way to attend the programme in Banamalipur when the activists, protesting unemployment, fuel price, and price hike of other commodities showed black flags and hurled eggs at her vehicle.

Meanwhile, egg hurling on political leaders’ convoy in Odisha has become the most cunning way for opposition parties to showcase their agitation against several leaders.

Notably, Congress and BJD held several protests across the state over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas.

On Wednesday, a group of BJP youth wing activists, protesting against the murder of a school teacher in Odisha, hurled eggs at the convoy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri.