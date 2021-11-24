Eggs hurled at minister Bikram Keshari Arukh’s vehicle near Maltipatapur

Puri: In a shocking instance, eggs were hurled at minister Bikram Keshari Arukh’s vehicle near Maltipatapur while he was on way to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Shree Jagannath Parikrama project in Puri.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of Shree Mandira Parikrama Project in Puri on Wednesday.

A three-day yajna started near the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday ahead of the scheduled ceremonial start of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project.

On the occasion, people who have given away their land for the project will be felicitated. Under this project, a green corridor will be established around the Jagannath temple and the surroundings will be beautified. The temple will be open for devotees who will need to access the Simhadwara or East Gate as entrance and exit during the foundation laying event.