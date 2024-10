Gadamadhupur: A group of youths hurled eggs at the vehicle of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray in Jajpur district on Thursday.

This evening, when former legislator Balabantaray was travelling to different places for Lakshmi Puja, suddenly some youths pelted eggs on his vehicle at Kurikana Chowk.

On intimation about the egg attack, Jenapur police reached the spot and started an investigation.

