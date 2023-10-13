Egg Missing From MDM Meal In Odisha Schools

Keonjhar: In surprising incidents, the nutrition component egg was found missing from the mid-day meal menu at some schools of Odisha’s Keonjhar district despite it being compulsory to be served twice a week in schools.

According to reports from teachers, biscuit packets are being distributed among the school kids as the egg price has exceeded the sanctioned amount under the MDM scheme.

In one surfaced video of Patala Primary School under the Champua block of the Keonjhar, children were seen being served rice and dal while the cook was distributing biscuit packets.

Subudhi Sahi Primary School under the Telkoi block also witnessed a similar situation because of the exhausted price of eggs. The school headmaster said the MDM fund is not available on time, and the egg suppliers are reluctant to give eggs on credit.

The Central government provides Rs 5.90 per meal under the MDM program for each student in primary school, while the amount is Rs 8.86 for a student studying in upper primary school.

MDM state nodal officer Raghuram R Aiyar assured to order the DEO and BEOs to probe why eggs are not being served in those schools.