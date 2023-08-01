Efforts on to fix Waterlogging issues: Mayors of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities- Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were hit by heavy downpours on Monday leading to water logging. The residents have blamed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for such a situation.

After a few hours of downpours on Monday, normal life was thrown out of gear, and traffic on different stretches came to a halt.

Thousands of residents of VIP Colony, Forest Park New Forest Colony and Soubhagya Nagar areas were seen struggling with the water logging issues even today. Knee-deep water was seen on roads as well as inside houses. Some were seen venting their ire at the government and civic body authorities.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, “Bhubaneswar received around 259.2 mm of rainfall yesterday. The carrying capacity of drains exceeded for which water entered the houses of people. We had evacuated people from low-lying areas from Rajib Nagar and other parts of the city.”

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh said, “There is problem in Jhola Sahi, Meria Bazar and other parts up to Gamhadia. We have been successful in ensuring discharge of rainwater. However, due to ongoing box drain construction work, there are some issues in fast clearance of water.”

Singh informed that CMC has put into use around 250 pumps of its own and other 20 heavy duty pumps to flush out water from various localities in the city.