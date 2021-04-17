Effective Yoga Poses To Treat PCOS At Home

New Delhi: PCOS is an acronym for the polycystic ovarian syndrome. In this condition, the level of androgens (male hormones) in a woman’s body goes up. As a result, body morphology and the functioning of internal organs changes.

It is a common hormonal disorder associated with the endocrine system of the female reproductive system. It is the modern-day woman’s nightmare as almost 1 in every 10 women deals with this hormonal condition.

If you too are suffering from the problem of PCOS then perform these yoga poses every day to witness positive results.

Anulom vilom pranayama

It is a controlled breathing exercise that can help in deep relaxation and eliminate certain harmful toxins from your body. It enables your mind, de-stress your body, and ensures improved functioning of your heart.

it down in padmasana, with your eyes closed, and let your hands rest on your knees.

Block your right nose with your right thumb, and then slowly inhale through the left nostril.

Gradually remove your thumb from your right nostril and then exhale. While exhaling, block your left nostril with your middle finger and then inhale with your right nostril

Repeat this process for 15 minutes for maximum benefit. Keep your mind focused on your breathing.

Suptabadhakonasana

This is the reclining butterfly pose that has proven beneficial as yoga for PCOS. It opens up the pelvic area and promotes relaxation of your system.

Lie down on your back and try to relax.

Pull your legs close together in a butterfly position.

Hold your feet in place together with your hands, and try to pull it as close to your body.

You can add a cushion under your hip to help support your posture during the asana. Lie in this position for 5 minutes, take a break, and then repeat.

Shavasana

The corpse pose, or Shavasana, can help in relaxing the mind and keeping your cortisol levels in check. Since stress is one of the leading causes of PCOS, yoga for PCOS can help you in de-stressing.

Lie down flat on your back. Place both your hands on either side of your body with palms facing up.

Close your eyes and lie still. Breathe slowly and as deeply as possible through your nostrils.

Empty your mind and focus on your breathing. Try to lie in that position for at least 10 minutes.

Bhujangasana

Also known as the cobra pose, this asana helps you promote flexibility in your body and de-stress your system.