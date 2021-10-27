Effective Yoga Poses To Help You Sleep Better

New Delhi: Having a good sleep is very essential for a person’s well-being. Not getting a good amount of sleep can cause a lot of damages to the mind and the body. Yoga can help you tackle stress, enabling you to hit the bed in a calm state. It can also ensure you wake up feeling fresh and relaxed, as opposed to anxious.

Utthan Pristhasana (Lizard Pose)

From Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose), bring your left foot forward between your hands and lower your right knee to the floor. Walk your left foot to the outer edge of your mat and place your elbows or forearms on a block or the floor. Remain for 10–15 breaths. Repeat on the second side.

Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

Lower to your belly. If you prefer, place a folded blanket beneath your hips. Clasp your hands behind your back or, if you have tight shoulders, lift your arms toward your ears with your elbows bent. Exhale and press the tops of your feet into the floor. Inhale as you lift your chest and arms. Gaze forward and slightly down. Remain for 10–15 breaths. Release your hands to the mat beneath your shoulders, inhale and push to hands and knees, and exhale as you push back to Downward-Facing Dog.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

From Downard-Facing Dog, walk your feet to your hands. Shift your feet hip-width apart, or even a little wider, and bring a slight bend to your knees. Loosely hold opposite elbows, keeping a relaxed grip in your hands, or let your hands rest alongside your feet. Exhale and lengthen down, letting the top of your head fall toward the mat. Remain here for 10–15 breaths. Release your hands to the mat, press down through your feet, inhale, and slowly rise to stand.

Janu Sirsasana (Head-of-the-Knee Pose)

Come to a seat on your mat with your legs extended straight in front of you. Bring the bottom of your left foot against your inner right thigh and place your right hand by your hip. Lift your left arm, exhale, and slowly fold over your right leg, reaching for your foot or shin. If you prefer, rest your forehead on a block. Remain here for 10-15 breaths. Switch sides.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Sit tall on the edge of a folded blanket with your legs extended. Exhale and stretch your spine long as you fold forward. Keeping your spine lengthened, hold onto your feet or shins, with your elbows bent and arms relaxed. Rest your forehead on a block. Remain for 10–15 breaths.