Effective Yoga Poses To Get Rid Of Hunchback

New Delhi: Kyphosis, also known as roundback or hunchback, is a condition in which the spine in the upper back has an excessive curvature. The upper back, or thoracic region of the spine, has a natural slight curve. Kyphosis often disrupts body mobility and hampers normal breathing, which can be quite a hindrance to normal life functioning.

As such, patients with kyphosis are advised to practice yoga postures regularly. Through these yoga postures, emphasis is given to lengthen and strengthen the spine and open the tight chest muscles. Some of the effective yoga poses for treating kyphosis are as follows:

1.Tadasana

Tadasana or the Mountain Pose involves all the muscles of the body and is done for improving body posture. This is a basic standing pose, which tones every muscle in the body, and in kyphosis, it is effective in toning the back muscles. It is a simple yet effective posture.

2. Shavasana

Shavasana or the Corpse Pose is a popular position for rest and relaxation. It looks like the sleeping position and is as simple as that. It is so-called because it resembles the posture of a dead body. It relaxes the muscles of the body and is usually practiced towards the end of other asanas.

3. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose is one of the effective yoga poses that can help strengthen the spine. Bhujangasana helps in gently stretching the spine and open the chest. It also increases the flexibility and strength of the lower back. This pose tones and strengthens the superficial muscles of the back.

4. Marjaryasana

Marjaryasana or the Cat Pose is one of the simple yoga asanas to stretch and strengthen the para-vertebral muscles in the body. It targets the upper back area, relieving tension in the upper-back muscles and improves posture. It is known as one of the best yoga poses for treating kyphosis.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward Dog Pose is also one of the most popular poses. In treating kyphosis, this pose is beneficial for strengthening the spine and building the lower body. Adho Mukha Svnanasana assists in improving the posture, and aids in stretching and lengthening the spine, and opens the shoulders.

6. Anjaneyasana

Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon Pose is one of the most important asanas in yoga. This pose opens up the shoulders, lungs, abdomen, and chest. It tones up the body and creates low spine stability. It helps to reduce back pain and prevents the risk of injury in the shoulder and spine area.