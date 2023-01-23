Effective Yoga Exercises To Do Every Day For Beginners

New Delhi: Are you looking for simple yoga poses to begin your fitness journey? Here we have compiled some of the best and easy poses that you can try.

Balasana – Child’s Pose

Method: Slowly bend your knees. Lean forward while sitting on your heels. Extend your hands, then put them on the floor. Try to lower your forehead if you can. If necessary, you can utilise a block.

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Method: Sit up straight with your legs out in front of you. Layer your legs in a cross-legged position. Maintain your palms facing up or down on your knees. The back should be straight.

Naukasana – Boat Pose

Method: Start in Sukhasana. Extend both legs forward. Exhale as you raise your legs by 30-45 degrees. Lean back so that your sit bones provide stability. Begin with a straight back and bowed knees. The arms can be at your sides and parallel to the floor.

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Method: Start in a prone position. Place palms under your shoulders. Put pressure on palms and toes to lift the chest and stomach up. Slowly lift up your knees. Align the knees, pelvis and shoulders. Place wrists under your shoulders. Keep your arms straight.

Vrikshasana – Tree Pose

Method: Begin in Samasthithi/Tadasana. Lift and place your right foot on your left inner thigh as close to your groin as possible. Join palms in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra. Lift it up. Repeat with the other leg.