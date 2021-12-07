Effective Yoga Asanas To Treat PCOS

New Delhi: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a common health problem that most women face in their reproductive period. An unhealthy lifestyle, hormonal imbalance, or hereditary can lead to PCOS. It can cause issues like abnormal menstrual patterns, infertility, stress, and pregnancy-related complications. We have piled up some yoga asanas for you. These are a few of the most effective asanas to help you fight PCOS.

Suptabadhakonasana

Lie down on your back and try to relax. Pull your legs close together in a butterfly position. Hold your feet in place together with your hands, and try to pull it as close to your body. You can add a cushion under your hip to help support your posture during the asana. Lie in this position for 5 minutes, take a break, and then repeat.

Shavasana

Lie down flat on your back. Place both your hands on either side of your body with palms facing up. Close your eyes and lie still. Breathe slowly and as deeply as possible through your nostrils. Empty your mind and focus on your breathing. Try to lie in that position for at least 10 minutes.

Bhujangasana

Lie down on your chest with your elbows close to your body, palms facing down. On an inhalation, slowly straighten your arms to lift your chest off the floor and keep reclining back. Your navel should be touching the floor. Hold the posture for 15-30 seconds and then gradually exhale and come back down.

Surya Namaskar