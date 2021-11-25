Effective Yoga Asanas To Relieve Joint Pain

New Delhi: Joint pain is one of the common problems that can be seen in oldies. There can be several reasons behind joint pain. A weak bone structure, lack of adequate physical exercises, and essential nutrients in the diet can contribute to and aggravate the situation further. While medication helps alleviate the pain, alternative time-tested methods like yoga can help to do away with the pain altogether. Apart from relieving the pain, yoga tones the body and calms the mind.

Here are some basic yoga poses that can help your joints and strengthen them:

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

The Warrior pose is a knee strengthening yoga pose that also helps people suffering from frozen shoulders. It also releases stress from the shoulders and brings balance to the body. Want to try the asana? Here is how you can do the Veerbhadrasana.

Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

The Bow Pose opens the shoulders and relieves them of ache. This yoga pose also adds flexibility to the back and relieves the body of stress and fatigue. Dhanurasana is also well known to be a yoga pose that can actually help you have a more powerful sexual experience. Find out how to do the dhanurasana.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

The Bridge pose helps strengthen muscles in the knee joint and is also helpful for those suffering from osteoporosis. It also calms the brain and reduces anxiety and stress in the body. Read more about how to do the Bridge pose.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

The Triangle pose strengthens the legs, knees, and ankles. It also stretches and opens the hamstrings, groin, and hips. This yoga pose also relieves the body of sciatica and can be part of back pain exercises. Apart from that it also helps relieve stress with the trikonasana.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

An effective back and shoulder strengthening yoga pose, Ustrasana also improves flexibility of the spine, improves posture, and relieves the body of lower backache. It is also known to help relieve menstrual pain and anxiety, here is how you can do the Ustrasana pose.