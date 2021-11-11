Effective Yoga Asanas To Prevent Alzheimer’s 

New Delhi: Alzheimer’s is a disease in which a person’s memory becomes weak, and he/she starts forgetting essential stuff like acquaintance’s name, face, locking the door, medicine, food, phone number, etc. But yoga can help you to reduce the risk of dreaded diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia

1) Bent knee downward-facing dog pose:

This is a variation of the downward-facing dog position that will relieve the tension in your hamstrings and your back. This will also increase blood flow to the brain and help improve memory.

2) Meradanda mudra:

This simple mudra will help calm your mind and help release stress from the body. This will also help you focus your mind.

3) Hastapadotasana:

Forward bending poses like this, are good for increasing brain power and sharpening memory by sending a rush of blood to your brain and head.

4) Halasana:

This improves blood circulation to the brain and should be practised regularly to remain sharp even in old age.