Effective Yoga Asanas To Control Diabetes

New Delhi: Diabetes develops when the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use it efficiently. It can cause a person to feel weak and tired, and it can lead to long-term complications such as nerve pain, cardiovascular disease, and more.

Diabetes can be controlled by practicing various yoga exercises such as meditation, asana, pranayama, a good diet, and related activities. Yoga can do wonders in reducing your high blood sugar levels.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

This restorative inversion allows for relaxation. This helps lower stress levels, which may in turn help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. It can also help relieve headaches, boost energy, and increase circulation.

To do this:

Fold up a blanket or towel to sit on.

Sit with your right side against a wall.

Swing your legs up along the wall as you move to lay flat on your back. Your body should form a 90-degree angle against the wall.

Keep your sitting bones as close to the wall as possible.

Relax your neck, chin, and throat.

Stretch your arms out to the side with your palms facing up.

Remain in this pose for 5 to 15 minutes.

Release by slowly sliding your legs down to the side.

Reclining Bound Angle Pose

This is a restorative pose that can help calm your nervous system. This pose can also help reduce your stress levels, which may help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. It’s also thought to stimulate the abdominal organs, bladder, and kidneys.

To do this:

While seated, bring the soles of your feet together. Your knees should be out to the sides.

You may place a bolster underneath your knees for support.

Slowly lean back until your back is flat on the floor.

Relax the area around your hips.

Rest your hands alongside your body with your palms facing up.

You can also press down on your thighs to gently deepen the stretch in your legs and hips.

Stay in this pose for up to 10 minutes.

To release, use your hands to lift and press your knees together. Slowly sit all the way up.

Plow pose

This inversion may help stimulate the thyroid gland, increase circulation, and reduce stress. Its therapeutic effects may also help relieve backache, headache, and insomnia.

To do this:

From the shoulder stand, bring your feet to the floor above your head.

If your feet don’t reach the floor, use a pillow or block for support.

Keep your hands on your lower back for added support.

Remain in the pose for 1 to 5 minutes.

To release, roll your spine back down to your mat and raise your legs up to form a 90-degree angle.

Lower your legs back down to your mat.

Upward-Facing Dog

This stimulating backbend requires a lot of muscular strength. The pose may help lower blood pressure, boost circulation, and promote weight loss. It also stimulates the abdominal organs.

To do this: