Effective Yoga Asanas For Children
New Delhi: Yoga help children cope with stress and have a balance in life and mental health. They just have to start, and yoga will become a way of their life. It keeps them active, balances their body, mind, and soul, and helps them focus on their life.
Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
- Begin by sitting on the ground with your legs stretched out forward.
- Move both feet backward, lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape.
- Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers must point ahead.
- Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades.
- Try to push your heels to the floor.
- Hold the position for a few seconds. Keep your eye focused on your big toes.
Snake Pose (Sarpasana)
- Lie down on your stomach.
- Take your arms behind you.
- Join your palms by intertwining your fingers.
- Slightly lift your chest off the floor as you inhale gently.
Fish Pose (Matsyasana)
- Lie down on your back with your legs stretched out forward.
- With the support of your arms, lift your head and neck off the floor.
- Now place the crown of your head on the floor.
- Place your arms beside your body on the floor.
- Breathe normally.
Tree Pose (Vrksasana)
- Stand straight with your arms beside you.
- Lift your right leg off the floor.
- Hold your right foot with your hand and place the sole of your foot flat over your left inner thigh.
- Once you achieve your balance, join your palms in pranam and look forward.
- Breathe normally.