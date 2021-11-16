Yoga Asanas For Children
Effective Yoga Asanas For Children

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Yoga help children cope with stress and have a balance in life and mental health. They just have to start, and yoga will become a way of their life. It keeps them active, balances their body, mind, and soul, and helps them focus on their life.

Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

  • Begin by sitting on the ground with your legs stretched out forward.
  • Move both feet backward, lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape.
  • Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers must point ahead.
  • Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades.
  • Try to push your heels to the floor.
  • Hold the position for a few seconds. Keep your eye focused on your big toes.

Snake Pose (Sarpasana)

  • Lie down on your stomach.
  • Take your arms behind you.
  • Join your palms by intertwining your fingers.
  • Slightly lift your chest off the floor as you inhale gently.

Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

  • Lie down on your back with your legs stretched out forward.
  • With the support of your arms, lift your head and neck off the floor.
  • Now place the crown of your head on the floor.
  • Place your arms beside your body on the floor.
  • Breathe normally.

Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

  • Stand straight with your arms beside you.
  • Lift your right leg off the floor.
  • Hold your right foot with your hand and place the sole of your foot flat over your left inner thigh.
  • Once you achieve your balance, join your palms in pranam and look forward.
  • Breathe normally.
