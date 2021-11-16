Effective Yoga Asanas For Children

New Delhi: Yoga help children cope with stress and have a balance in life and mental health. They just have to start, and yoga will become a way of their life. It keeps them active, balances their body, mind, and soul, and helps them focus on their life.

Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Begin by sitting on the ground with your legs stretched out forward.

Move both feet backward, lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape.

Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers must point ahead.

Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades.

Try to push your heels to the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds. Keep your eye focused on your big toes.

Snake Pose (Sarpasana)

Lie down on your stomach.

Take your arms behind you.

Join your palms by intertwining your fingers.

Slightly lift your chest off the floor as you inhale gently.

Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

Lie down on your back with your legs stretched out forward.

With the support of your arms, lift your head and neck off the floor.

Now place the crown of your head on the floor.

Place your arms beside your body on the floor.

Breathe normally.

Tree Pose (Vrksasana)