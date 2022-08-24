Effective Ways To Treat And Reduce High Uric Acid In Your Body

New Delhi: High uric acid levels can affect your health in multiple ways. However, early diagnosis can help you take necessary actions and treat them accordingly. Here are the 8 effective ways you can treat high uric acid concentration in your body.

Apple Cider Vinegar – Mix one teaspoon of organic apple cider vinegar into a glass of water and drink this every day. Apple cider vinegar acts like a natural cleanser and detoxifier. It contains malic acid which helps in breaking down and removing uric acid from the body. Apples also contain malic acid and you should eat at least one a day.

Drink plenty of water – Staying hydrated helps you clear out your kidneys of uric acid and also relieves you of all the toxins from your body. Make sure to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water each day.

Avoid sugary foods and beverages – Sugar may be a potential cause of high uric acid levels in the body. Fructose is a simple sugar found in honey, fruit, some vegetables and sweeteners, which causes an increase in purine metabolism, raising blood uric acid levels. Besides that, the added sugars in foods and various beverages can not only lead to a possible weight gain but can also cause metabolic issues.

Maintain a healthy weight – In comparison to muscle cells. Fat cells produce more uric acid. Excessive weight can hinder your kidneys from flushing out the uric acid from the body. However, you must maintain a healthy body weight, as losing weight too quickly can also affect your levels.

Include fibre-rich foods in your diet – With the help of fibre-rich foods, not only can you get rid of all the digestive issues, but also balance your blood sugar and insulin levels, which plays an important role in maintaining uric acid levels in the body.

Balance insulin levels – Too much insulin level in the body can lead to excess uric acid concentration in the body, which is why you must get your insulin levels checked by a medical professional.