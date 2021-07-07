Effective Tips To Prevent Back Pain During Work From Home

New Delhi: Working from home is a new reality for many workers due to the response to Covid-19. While working from home has a whole bunch of benefits, it also has a few drawbacks. Neck and back pain tops the list of disadvantages of home-based working. In this article, we have compiled some tips to prevent back pain during work from home.

How to maintain a healthy back?

Maintaining a healthy back is all about lifestyle changes. You will have to give up on the sedentary way of life that you have been practicing so far.

WFH back pain can be avoided effortlessly with the help of these tips and tricks:

Set a separate workstation

Remote working gives you the liberty to work while sitting, standing, or even lying down. However, this home rule can be very costly for your back. Just because you can work from your bed, does not mean that you should.

It is suggested that you set out a distinct workstation for office hours. It could be your living room, study room, or even balcony. The idea is to get out of bed and work while maintaining a good posture.

Find your ideal chair

You may be surprised to learn but your couch or sofa is not the best place for work. If you wish to hold a good posture that supports your back, then you would require a chair that helps you sit comfortably straight and upright.

You should avoid sitting on soft and fluffy furniture. You should lean forward towards your screen or slouch back in your chair.

Stretch your back in the morning

One of the ways on how to reduce back pain while working from home is to stretch. You should start your day with basic stretching exercises with additional focus on the back. Stretching your back in the morning will help you begin your day with a good body form.

Support your lower back

When sitting upright, your lower spine will feel the most stress and pressure. It is, thus, important to provide extra support to the lower back. You can simply roll a towel or use a log-shaped pillow to help maintain the posture and decrease the pain.

Place your computer screen at a comfortable height

You should aim to keep your computer screen on a table that offers a straight view. If the height of your screen is too high or low, you will most likely suffer from neck strain.

This strain can further expand into the back and the shoulder. Your neck should be positioned at a straight level for maintaining a healthy back.

Make sure to move every hour

One of the cons of work from home is restricted to bodily movements. You only required a system and internet to complete your day-long tasks. However, moving your body is just as important as keeping a good posture.

If you sit consistently for long hours, your body will start to feel stiff. It is advised that you make short movements throughout the day. You can set an alarm for each hour that reminds you to take a walk within the house.

Exercises for correct posture

A few exercises can be done to prevent back pain while working from home. These exercises do not require spacious workout areas and are ideal for indoors.