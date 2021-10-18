Effective Home Remedies To Treat Split Ends​ Naturally

New Delhi: Your hairs get split ends due to lack of enough nourishment or moisture.No matter how well you condition your locks, split ends are inevitable, in part due to heat tools, brushing, coloring, and living life, essentially. Here are the best natural ways to prevent and repair split ends to keep your hair healthy, luscious, and long.

Egg Yolk

Using egg as a hair mask is one of the best and most effective remedies of all time. Eggs help cure your frizzy hair and give them a healthier shine. The egg yolk is the protagonist here. It has an adequate amount of protein that strengthens the strands of your hair and prevents any split ends. Egg also works as a moisturiser and conditioner for your hair.

How to Apply?

It is always better to team up the egg yolk with other ingredients to get remarkable results. One of the remedies is to mix egg yolk with two tablespoons each of olive oil, almond oil, and honey. Apply this egg mask and keep it for about 30-45 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has always proved to be an excellent cure for damaged hair and split ends. It consists of proteolytic enzymes that dig out dead cells on the scalp, further letting your hair grow. It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep your scalp cool and away from dirt, further promoting healthy hair growth.

How to Apply?

All you need to do is to extract the gel out of 2-3 aloe vera leaves and apply it on your hair. It may be sticky and messy but worth it. Keep the gel for about 30-40 minutes and rinse it off. You can apply a mild shampoo after the application of the gel.

Honey

Honey has always been a healer, working wonders for maintaining a healthy body, hair or skin. Honey has humectant, which prevents loss of moisture, thus rescuing you from getting a dry scalp. Consequently, it will also prevent split ends as it strengthens the hair follicles. It also helps in keep your hair scalp clean due to its anti-bacterial properties.

How to Apply?

Using only honey and water can make your hair sticky and messy. A better way is to prepare a hair mask consisting of honey mixed with curd, olive oil and egg yolk (optional). Apply this mixture on your hair, including the scalp, and keep it for around 20-25 minutes before washing it off.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a brilliant ingredient for curing dry and frizzy hair. Its antiseptic properties remove the dead cells to let your hair grow properly. Regular use of chamomile helps to prevent split ends as it keeps the hair scalp and hair clean.

How to Apply?

Giving your hair a nice rinse with chamomile tea can result in beautiful hair. All you need to do is soak two chamomile tea bags in boiling water and let it cool. Once the water has extracted its elements, rinse your hair using this water. You can use chamomile oil for massage too.

Black Lentils (Dal)

Black lentils are a wonderful source of proteins, iron, folic acid, phosphorus and fiber, among others. Folic acid is responsible for transporting oxygen from the blood to your hair follicles, thus improving the quality of your hair. You can apply and off course include a lot of it in your diet.

How to Apply?

Make a coarse powder of half a cup of black lentils and one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and blend it with half a cup of curd. Apply this thick paste on your hair and keep it for at least an hour before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Oil

This is the most common, age-old recipe to prevent split ends. It helps in smoothening your hair and remove the dirt present on the scalp. It clearly combats all hair problems including split ends, dullness and hair fall.

How to Apply?

Without any additions, you just need to massage your hair and hair scalp with warm coconut oil and keep it for about 1-2 hours and wash it with tap water.