Effective Home Remedies To Treat Nausea

New Delhi: The uneasy nauseous feeling and vomiting sensation can spoil your mood and make you want to stay in bed for the entire day. Here are some remedies to treat nausea:

Lemon

The refreshing taste of lemon works miraculously when feeling nauseated. Lemon juice contains neutralizing acids, which form bicarbonate compounds that help to relieve nausea. Add lemon juice and a pinch of salt in a glass of warm water, stir it well and then drink it for relief.

Ginger

Ginger is an Indian spice found in every household. It is a common home remedy for treating symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and other stomach-related ailments. You can chew a small piece of fresh ginger or use in cooking or drinking ginger tea. Mostly, ginger consumption is safe, but you should not overdo it.

Peppermint oil

Smelling peppermint essential oil also helps to reduce nausea. As per a study, peppermint aromatherapy is effective in reducing nausea by 75 percent in all cases. You can rub a few drops of peppermint essential oil on your hand and then smell it. Smelling peppermint oil is safe.

Cardamom

Chewing cardamom is another common and effective Ayurvedic remedy to treat nausea and vomiting. Whenever you start feeling uneasy, take one or two cardamom pods in your mouth and slowly chew it. It will help to soothe the vomiting sensation.