Effective Home Remedies To Treat Dry Nose

New Delhi: Dry nose is very uncomfortable and difficult to manage. Nose dryness may occur on its own or may be associated with other nasal symptoms like runny nose.1 On the skin around the nose, it can also be associated with crusting, scabs, and bleeding. A dry nose can also be a side effect of certain medications, such as some antihistamines and decongestants.

But the good thing is that a dry nose can be treated at home. There are many home remedies for a dry nose that will help you get relief from the condition. Here are five natural remedies that can help prevent and relieve symptoms of dryness inside the nose.

Steam inhalation

Inhaling the steam from a bowl of hot water, sauna, hot shower or bath can be a great way to get relief from a dry nose. However, make sure that the water is not extremely hot or boiling to avoid scalding the skin. Read: Top five home remedies to keep monsoon ailments at bay

Humidifier

Using a dry mist humidifier can help replace the moisture lost due to air conditioning and central heating in homes and offices. This may help relieve nasal congestion and ease symptoms such as irritation and dryness in the nose. However, make sure that you clean the humidifier every day to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria, both of which can worsen the symptoms.

Saline spray

A simple home remedy for dry nose, saline or salt water can act as a humidifier and moisten the nasal passages. Saline nasal spray can also help clean out any dirt, dust, pollen and congestion. Before using, you must read the packaging of the products and carefully follow the instructions.

Damp wipes

Use a wet facial tissue to wipe along the lining of your nostrils to help prevent drying and irritation. You can moisten your tissue with water using a spray bottle. You can also use baby wipes to clean your nose. Baby wipes are normally prescribed and used to clean sensitive areas.

Hydration

Not drinking enough water can irritate the skin and dry out the body’s tissues, including those lining the nasal cavity. Drink plenty of water to keep your body well hydrated. Health authorities usually recommend drinking eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres, of water per day.

