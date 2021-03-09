Effective Home Remedies To Stop Nose Bleeding

New Delhi: Nosebleed known by the medical term epistaxis is a very common problem. The mere sight of blood dripping down your nose can be quite intimidating. The level of seriousness depends on various factors like location, frequency, et al. There are two types of nose bleeds, i.e. anterior nose bleed and posterior nose bleed. Anterior nose bleed occurs when the blood vessels in the front part tend to rupture. The posterior nose bleed occurs when the blood vessels that are slightly closer to the throat get ruptured. The bleeding, in this case, it may continue upto 20 minutes. Anterior nose bleeding is much more common and can be cured with home remedies, while posterior nose bleeding may need medical attention.

Causes of Nose Bleeding

The inner nose is packed with tiny blood vessels and makes for one of the most sensitive parts of the body. When these vessels experience disruptions, blood tends to start flowing from the nostrils. Here are some reasons that may cause nose bleeding.

Dry, heated indoor air

If you are living in a dry, hot, low-humidity climate

Upper respiratory infections

Harsh nose picking or nose blowing

Injury in the nose or face

Allergic reactions

Excessive usage of nasal sprays

Inserting foreign objects in the nose

Blood thinners

Chemical irritants

Here are some home remedies that can help to cure nosebleed.

Cold compress

One of the most effective remedies for nose bleeding included a cold compress. Holding a cold compress against your nose for a few minutes can help constrict the tiny blood vessels in your nose that are bleeding. The coldness will encourage the nose’s interior blood vessels to narrow.

Pinch the nose

The easiest way is to pinch your nose as it sends pressure to the bleeding point in the nasal septum that helps the blood to stop flowing immediately. All you need to do is to sit straight with your head tilted slightly forward. Using your thumb and index finger, pinch the soft part of your nose. Do this for about five to 10 minutes. Make sure you are breathing from your mouth. Release the pressure gently and sit quietly for about five minutes. Repeat till the blood doesn’t stop flowing.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K-rich foods like kale, spinach, mustard greens, broccoli, cabbage, et al are involved in the formation of collagen that helps in creating a moist lining inside your nose. This vitamin helps keep the blood vessels in good condition preventing them from rupturing easily. For a long-term cure, loading up on vitamin K-rich foods helps a lot. Green leafy vegetables facilitate blood clotting.

Vitamin C

Getting enough vitamin C foods on a daily basis may help make the blood vessels stronger so they are less vulnerable to rupture and cause a nose bleed.

Apple cider vinegar

One of the best home remedies is apple cider vinegar as the acid in the vinegar helps constrict the blood vessels, thus stopping the bleeding. All you need to do is to dip a cotton ball in the vinegar and place it in the affected nostril for about five to 10 minutes. This remedy should work in the first attempt itself.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne works as a cell stimulant and regulates the pressure of the blood flow, which means it helps get rid of the heavy pressure from the haemorrhaging area. Take a teaspoon of cayenne powder and mix in warm water and drink up as soon as the bleeding starts. It is said that it helps stop the blood immediately.

Nettle

Nettle leaf is a herbal remedy that works well as it is a natural astringent and a haemostatic agent. Nettle solution helps keep allergy-related nose bleeds at bay. Brew fresh nettle leaf tea. Once it has cooled down, dip the cotton pad in the solution and place it on the nose; keep it for five to 10 minutes until the bleeding stops.

Lots of water

Lack of liquid intake throughout the day can lead to dryness in the mucous membranes causing nose bleeds. Make sure you load up on enough water throughout the day.

Basil

Chew some fresh basil leaves or extract the juice of a few basil leaves and trickle a few drops in each nostril. The bleeding will stop within minutes.