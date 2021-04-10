Effective Home Remedies To Ease Gum Pain

New Delhi: Gum pain develops when plaque made of bacteria gets deposited on the teeth because of the sugar and starches in the food. It’s important to address the plague before it becomes tartar.

You probably often go through a lot of discomfort and pain that makes daily life difficult for you. Eating meals or even drinking slightly cool water sends shudders down your spine because of the swelling in your gums.

Here are some remedies that you can try to reduce gum pain

Salt water

Salt water is a natural disinfectant and can help to release the food particles stuck between the teeth. The concoction can also reduce inflammation and kill the harmful bacteria living on the gums that are responsible for bad breath and cavity.

How to use it: Mix 1/2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Now take a sip of this mixture and swish around the mouth for a few seconds and then throw it.

Garlic

Garlic is a superfood with a variety of medicinal properties. Commonly used for treating cold and flu, garlic contains allicin, which has antibacterial properties and is quite effective in treating tooth and gum pain. It kills bacteria responsible for dental plaque and also acts as a pain killer.

How to use it: Crush a garlic clove and apply the paste to your tooth or gum for some time. You can also chew a clove of fresh garlic for relief.

Essential oils

Essential oils are even effective to reduce nagging toothache. It is absolutely alright to take essential oil orally but in limited quantity. You can use clove and peppermint essential oils when suffering from the problem of toothache and gum problems.

How to use it: Take two-three drops of essential oil in your fingers and massage your teeth with it.

Tea bags

Some teas contain a compound called tannins. Studies suggest that tannins can decrease gum pain by killing the bacteria thriving in the mouth and maybe irritating the gums. Green tea, hibiscus tea, and black tea are packed with tannins and can be used to get rid of nasty gum pain.

How to use it: Put a tea bag in boiled water for 5 minutes, then remove it and let it cool for a while. When the bag is still warm, apply it directly to the concerned area for 5 minutes.