Effective Home Remedies For Viral Fever

New Delhi: Viral fever hits both adults and children equally. No matter how scared you are it is important to get the right medical attention if you feel the problem is becoming severe. With that said we have for you a few home remedies for fever which if not cure the problem then at least make it manageable until you get some professional medical treatment.

Here are simple home remedies for treating viral fever:

Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds are a rich source of vitamins and phytonutrients. These are essential for keeping the immune system strong. Coriander seeds are also known for containing antibiotic properties which make it one of the best home remedies for fever.

Fenugreek Or Methi Water

Fenugreek or better known in India as Methi is very popular for its rich aroma. Methi is also known for its viral fever-fighting properties, which is why it made it to the list of viral fever home remedies. Elements like diosgenin, saponins, and alkaloids boost the immune system’s performance.

Tulsi

The Tulsi plant is considered holy in the Hindu religion and for all the right reasons because it contains healing properties. Tulsi contains antibacterial, antibiotic, and germicidal properties which fight the infectious virus. Among viral fever home remedies, also helps in treating the symptoms of the fever.

Dry Ginger Or Saunth

Apart from its health benefits, dry ginger or saunth is also responsible for treating viral fever because it contains antioxidant and analgesic properties. As far as home remedies for fever go, dry ginger is very good at easing the discomforts linked to viral fever.