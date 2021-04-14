Effective Home Remedies For Stubborn Plaque

New Delhi: Inadequate brushing and oral hygiene or certain food choices can leads to dental plaque. While your best bet is to visit the dentist for professional teeth cleaning where we can scrape the plaque from each tooth’s surface, there are some home remedies you can try to get rid of any sticky film that has built up on your teeth.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has for long been used as a bleaching agent, not just for teeth, but skin as well. You can make a natural scrub and easily get rid of plaque. Take a tablespoon of baking soda and add a pinch of salt. Put the mixture on your wet toothpaste, and brush your teeth like you normally do.

Aloe Vera and Glycerine

Making natural toothpaste at home is worth all the efforts. All you have to do is combine a cup of water, a tablespoon of aloe vera gel, 4 tablespoons of glycerine, half a cup of baking soda, and one tablespoon of lemon essential oil. Use this mixture as your normal toothpaste. Lemon and baking soda help in whitening your teeth, while aloe vera helps in removing stains.

Orange peel

According to Wanita Young, rubbing orange peel on your teeth is an excellent way to clean your tooth enamel. It’s an active ingredient that helps in fighting bacteria. Rinse and gargle with plain water after you are done scrubbing your teeth.

The vitamin power-pack

Mixing up fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C is an excellent way to tackle dental plaque. Get tomatoes, strawberries, and oranges, and mix the pulp together. Apply this paste on your teeth and let it stay for 5-6 minutes. Rinse off with plain water. It’s also a good way to get a nice, fruity breath and so, it solves the problem of bad breath as well.

Sesame seeds

Easily available in your kitchen, these actually make for quite an effective way to clean tooth enamel. Grab a handful of sesame seeds and chew them for about 5 minutes. Let them clean all the corners of your mouth. Spit them out after you’re done and use a dry brush to take out any remaining ones.