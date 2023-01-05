Effective Home Remedies For Hiccups

New Delhi: A hiccup is basically an involuntary action of muscles present in the throat canal. It occurs when the diaphragm muscles contract suddenly and are not within the control of the person. Hiccups are mostly harmless and stop without treatment. But if your hiccups are bothering you, you can use simple home remedies to get rid of them. Hiccups don’t affect the quality of your life.

Simple Home Remedies For Hiccups:

Pat On The Back

When hiccupping uncontrollably, gently pat your back, from behind your neck along your spine. This helps release the tension in the diaphragm muscles and stops hiccups.

Drink Some Warm Water

Slowly sip on a glass of warm water. This helps stimulate the activity of the vagus nerve, which travels from the brain down to the stomach and thus reduces hiccups.

Place Sugar On The Tongue

Take about half a teaspoon of sugar and keep it at the far end of the back of the tongue. Hold this for two minutes and then swallow the sugar. Applying pressure along with the tongue aids in eliminating the tightness in the diaphragm muscles.

Bite A Slice Of Lemon

The pleasant aroma combined with the tangy flavour of lemons naturally invigorates the nasopharynx muscles. This, in turn, relaxes the knots in the diaphragm muscles and decreases hiccups.

Hold The Breath

Holding the breath for a few seconds effectively retains some carbon dioxide in the body. This functions to eliminate the spasms in the diaphragm, thereby preventing hiccups.