Effective Home Remedies For Earache

New Delhi: Ear pain is quite common, especially during the cold season of winter. Certain factors can increase your risk of ear pain such as colds, flu, allergies and even smoking. Here are some home remedies and over-the-counter treatments for earaches.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most popular earache home remedies. This spice has anti-inflammatory properties which not only lower inflammation in and around the ear canal but also relieve congestion, thereby alleviating ear pain.

How to use it: You can either eat two-three raw garlic cloves to get rid of an earache naturally or use it in the crushed form. For this, warm three cloves of garlic and mash it with a pinch of salt. Wrap the mixture in a cloth and place it on the ear that pains. You can even use garlic oil, which is available online, for an earache.

Holy Basil

The leaves of holy basil (tulsi) are considered to be an effective ear pain remedy in Ayurvedic medicine. The juice of the leaves is packed with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and immunomodulatory properties, which not only help relieve ear pain but can also improve symptoms of ear infection.

How to use it: Crush few tulsi leaves in a mortar and pestle. Strain the juice before using it. Add one to two drops in the ear to relieve the pain. However, if it fails to show any improvement even after two to three days, do not hesitate to consult a doctor to get it treated immediately.

Cloves

Cloves can also be used ear pain remedies. It has analgesic (pain relieving) and anti-inflammatory (reduce inflammation) properties which help in soothing ear pain and treating an ear infection.

How to use it: Clove oil is widely used as an effective home remedy for ear pain. To prepare clove oil, saute a clove in a teaspoon of sesame (til) oil. Bring it to a boil and let it cool down. Filter the oil and put one to two drops of the warm oil in the affected ear. Do this three to four times daily for three days for effective relief.

Olive Oil

Although there is limited research evidence on the use of olive oil to ease ear pain, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends olive oil as an effective home remedy for mild to moderate ear pain. However, it is always advised to discuss the use of olive oil in your ear to soothe an earache with your doctor first, especially if you are planning to use it for kids.

How to use it: Warm a teaspoon of olive oil and allow it to cool. Pour one to two drops of the oil in the affected ear. Ensure to check the temperature of the oil before use as using hot oil can burn the eardrum.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an essential oil which is widely used as a natural remedy to get rid of the pain. The oil has powerful antifungal, antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties which makes it one of the effective home remedies for ear pain. The oil is used to reduce pain and discomfort in the ear.

How to use it: The oil is available online and in stores offline. All you have to do is mix a drop or two of tea tree oil with a teaspoon of any base oil such as olive oil, sesame oil or coconut oil before use. Mix the oil properly and pour one to two drops in the ear to soothe ear pain.