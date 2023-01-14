Effective Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

New Delhi: Home remedies for cracked heels focus on nourishing the skin and hydrating it to prevent further cracking and speed up the healing process.

Washing Feet

This is a pretty straightforward remedy and might just be what you need. It might seem like a small thing, but it can make a world of difference if done correctly. Make sure that you wash your feet with water that’s not too hot or too cold. Use lukewarm water and mild soap to wash your feet. This can prove to be a good home remedy for a cracked heel. While it’s alright to soak your feet in water for a few minutes before washing them, make sure not to scrub your feet. Soaking feet in water for too long risks weakening the skin barrier, resulting in excessive moisture loss.2

Moisturisation

You should moisturise your skin after you wash and dry them properly. You can use mild lotions and creams and apply them generously to your skin and feet. It takes a few minutes for the moisturiser to seep into your skin. So after a few minutes, you should apply a sealant cream or occlusive ointment that seals the moisture in.

Wearing Socks

There is another way that can help you seal the moisture into your feet, i.e. wearing socks. Wearing socks to bed, right after you wash your feet, moisturise and lock the moisture in, can be a good idea. Even if you’re not interested in wearing socks throughout the day, you can try wearing socks to bed. It can be beneficial for your cracked heel. Wearing cotton socks helps in locking the moisture better and might be one of the easiest home remedies for cracked heels to follow.2

Shea Butter

Shea butter can be beneficial in healing cracked heels. It is used in body lotions and creams. It has the property of softening and moisturising the skin. Shea butter is obtained from the nut of the African Shea tree. It has been recommended for soothing dry skin caused by dermatitis (inflammation of the skin). It is also recommended as a moisturiser for the hands and feet.3 Therefore, it can be used as one of the home remedies for a cracked heel as well. You can apply it directly onto your cracked heel, or you can dilute it with an oil of your choice before applying it.