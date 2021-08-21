Effective Hacks To Freshen Your Breath 

New Delhi: Bad breath, or halitosis, is nothing to ignore. It can creep up without notice, plaguing your meetings with awkward, embarrassing moments, that leave you speechless. Let’s see some simple solutions to ensure you’re never at the giving or receiving end of bad breath.

Keep it Fresh by Brushing and Flossing

Turns out your dental office isn’t just blowing smoke. Brushing and flossing regularly play a major role in preventing (and getting rid of) halitosis. Brushing doesn’t just keep your teeth pearly white; it has other favourable health effects. Don’t forget to brush!

Scrape your Tongue and Bad Breath Disappears

On occasion, you’ve brushed your tongue and there was a thick film of some colored gunk that came off. The build-up is nasty bacteria having a bad breath party on your tongue. Adding tongue scraping to your daily routine could be the hack you were looking for when fighting bad breath.

You Can Still Enjoy Chewing as Long as It is Sugar-free

Stop feeding your chewing sensation with these sugar-based gums. Make the switch to sugar-free and still give your mouth something to do without the regretful bad breath later!

Fruits and Veggies Clean Teeth and Breath

Get your citrus on!!! That’s right, by taking a few chews on the rinds of lemons, limes, or oranges you’ll give your mouth a flavorful burst benefiting from those antioxidants and teeth cleaning benefits. Fresh, raw vegetables and fruits are known to clean teeth, freshen your breath, and promote a healthy body.

Swishing a Mouth Rinse Will Freshen Breath

Using mouthwash floods your mouth and rinses away halitosis-making bacteria, providing fresh breath and benefitting your teeth and gums. It’s time to start taking care of our mouth. Listen to your dentist!

Out with the Old Brush and In with the New

One helpful and the unfamiliar hack is changing your toothbrush often. Your toothbrush holds bacteria on the bristles, even when thoroughly rinsed and properly washed. This is why it’s a good idea to change toothbrushes every two to three months.