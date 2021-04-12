Effective Benefits Of Bay Leaves That You Need To Know

New Delhi: Bay leaf is also called laurel leaf. It helps in improving digestive health, treats respiratory conditions, improves hair health, has anti-inflammatory activity, and improves heart health. Bay leaves benefits also include cancer prevention, reduce anxiety and stress, helps in diabetes management. Bay leaf medicinal uses include treatment of menstrual problems, helps in inducing sleep, used as an insect repellent, used in the treatment of dandruff and hair loss.

Helps In Improving Digestion

Bay leaf is said to have strong effects on the gastrointestinal system. It helps decrease the toxicity of the body and further helps the body in functioning well. Organic compounds found in bay leaves are effective for settling an upset stomach and soothe irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Some of the complex proteins cannot be easily digested by the body, which is when bay leaves play a major role. The unique enzymes present in these leaves help facilitate efficient digestion.

Heart-Friendly

Organic compounds including caffeic acid and rutin that are found in bay leaves enhance our heart health. They both strengthen capillary walls in the heart and further eliminate LDL or bad cholesterol from the cardiovascular system.

Acts As A Stress-Buster

Stress is one of the most common conditions of the modern world. In order to manage stress better, add more bay leaves to your diet. The presence of linalool can lower the level of stress hormones in the body. These leaves help you calm down and combat symptoms of depression.

Protects Your Body From Inflammation

One of the most important benefits of bay leaves is that it has anti-inflammatory properties; thanks to the presence of a unique phytonutrient called parthenolide that can reduce inflammation significantly, further reducing the chances of developing conditions like arthritis.

Natural Wound Healer

Bay leaves have antimicrobial properties that help the wound heal completely. Minor wounds are not only painful but can irritate you; it’s best to bring natural remedies, as good as bay leaves, to your rescue. Make bay leaves a part of your daily diet; add 2-3 dried leaves in your delicacies and experience health at its best.