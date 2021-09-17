Effective Beauty Hacks Of Green Tea

New Delhi: Green tea is well known as a detoxifier and cleanser. It is a revered natural beauty product at your disposal with no additional cost. Next time, before throwing a used green tea bag away in the dustbin, think! It can help you treat your skin and hair problems without getting you swayed with the expensive and fanciest of beauty products.

Here is some green tea beauty hacks in your daily beauty regime and say bye-bye to your beauty-related problems.

1. Say goodbye to acne!

Acne problem is something that everyone goes through at some point in time. The problem is painful and very bothersome. Hiding it every time with a concealer or mousse is not a permanent solution, Right! Green tea is just perfect to treat the pesky acne problem from its roots. The antioxidants in the tea kill the bacteria responsible for acne.

How to use:

Wash your face properly. Gently apply the dipped green tea bag on your face acne. Rinse off after 15 minutes. Brew a green tea bag in hot water and let it cool. Remove the brewed green tea leaves from the bag. Apply it on the affected areas with a cotton swab. Let it sit for about 15 minutes. Wash your face with cool water. In half a cup of brewed and cool green tea, add 3-4 drops of tea tree oil. Dab this concoction with a help of a cotton swab. Let it dry and then apply the moisturizer.

2. A perfect dead skin exfoliant!

Considering all the positive vibes that the green tea gives and gets, giving a try to the at-home scrub made with green tea is a must! Not only it cures acne, blemishes, and puffiness under the eyes, but also exfoliates the dead skin cells from the skin giving it a refreshing glow.

How to make the scrub: Brew a green tea bag in hot water and let it cool. Remove the brewed green tea leaves from the teabag after 10 minutes. Mix it with brown sugar (you can use ordinary sugar as well), olive oil, and a tablespoon of honey. Scrub gently on your face for about a minute and then let it settle for about 5 minutes. Rinse off.

3. A foolproof natural eye treatment

There is nothing bothersome than having the hints of your night out right on your face. An economical, compelling way for reducing the puffiness and dark circles around the eyes is by simply using green tea bags. The natural caffeine present in green tea reduces puffiness and removes dark circles.

How to use: Brew two green tea bags in hot water for about 2 minutes. Now remove the bags and place them in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Place the tea bags on your closed eyelids and relax for 10-15 minutes. You can repeat the process two times a day for better results.

4. At-home anti-aging treatment

Who doesn’t like to have youthful skin? Everybody craves beautiful and youthful skin. This green tea mask works like magic in combating the signs of aging.

How to use: Mix together some mashed leaves of green tea, 3 tablespoons of yogurt, and some turmeric to make a mask. Apply this mask on your face and neck region. Keep it for about 30 minutes, wash your face with lukewarm water.

5. An amazing homemade skin toner!

Buying expensive and chemical-based toners from the market is not only stressful to your pocket but also to your health. Going for a natural skin toner is always advisable. Green tea is one such natural skin toner which detoxifies your skin, reduces inflammation, and refreshes it.