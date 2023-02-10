“Educational institutions should sensitize both boys & girls about child sexual abuse”: Dr. Sunitha Krishnan

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Sunitha Krishnan, one of the most passionate voices fighting for women empowerment & best known for co-founding Prajwala, today visited the state office of Mo School to share her experience as an activist and running an organization in the Anti-Human Trafficking sector.

Dr. Krishnan met Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School and interacted with Ms. Aswathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S&ME Department, Amarjit Jena, COO, Mo School & other officials of S&ME Department, followed by an interactive session with all the team members.

She talked about the emotional, psychological & physical wellbeing of children & the need of a comprehensive school curriculum for ensuring a safe childhood.

Dr. Sunitha Krishnan said:

It is necessary to sensitize both boys and girls about sexual abuse, harassment and crime related human trafficking right from the school. Safety and security of children should be prioritized and it is important for educational institutions to include child sexual abuse awareness in their curriculum. It is the responsibility of the family, society, educational institutions and public administration to prepare children for any adverse situation by telling them about good and bad touches.

Dr. Krishnan stressed on addressing issues affecting safety & well-being of children. She also spoke about the challenges of being an activist and running an organization in the Anti-Human Trafficking sector. It is noteworthy to mention that Sunitha’s Prajwala is an NGO crusading against human trafficking and which has saved more than 17,800 lives who were forced into prostitution.

Prajwala stands upon five pillars: prevention, rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration, and advocacy. The organization extends moral, financial, legal, and social support to victims of trafficking and ensures that perpetrators are brought to justice. The Government of India honoured Dr. Krishnan with the fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shree, in 2016.