Educational Institution In Dhenkanal Raided For Flouting Covid SOPs

Dhenkanal: A private college in Kunjakanta area, which has been declared a containment zone, under Town police limits in Dhenkanal district, was found violating COVID guidelines.

Acting on a tip-off about the educational institution in the containment zone conducting night classes for its student, police immediately swung into the action and conducted a raid. Meanwhile, some employees of the institution managed to escape from the spot while the remaining staff did not allow the police into the institution.

Kunjakanta area was declared a containment zone few days ago after as many as 57 students of a private educational institution tested positive for Covid-19.