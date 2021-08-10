Education Ministry & UGC Organises National Webinar On ‘Use Of Technology In Education’

New Delhi: To mark the completion of one year of transformative reforms under the National Education Policy, 2020, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has organised a series of theme-based webinars on various aspects of National Education Policy, 2020.

Technology-driven education being one of the major innovative thrust areas of NEP, MoE, and University Grants Commission organised a National Webinar on Use of Technology in Education today.

Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed dignitaries who joined from various parts of the country.

In his inaugural address, Vaishnaw emphasised upon the need of using technology in education to make it available for all.

He stressed upon the adaption of technology for smoothening the process of education.

Antyodaya, being one of the major philosophies rooted in Indian culture, he mentioned various initiatives to help reach technology to the last person in the society. While talking about lifelong learning, he emphasized on bringing college campuses at the doorsteps of the learners.

He pointed out several measures by the Government taken under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to further enhance the connectivity, high speed internet, and means of communication with the use of advance technology.

Several academicians, higher education institutions, students, experts from industry and technical fields from all across the country took part in the webinar. Officers from different Ministries, UGC, AICTE and other premier institutions were also present in the webinar.

The key takeaways of the webinar were that of establishing a hybrid model of education with the blend of virtual and physical education. The National Education Policy, 2020 with use of technology will increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio, decrease the drop-out rate, improve student mobility, equity and quality of education for students as well faculties.

The webinar on the Use of Technology in Education created a space for academia, scholarsand higher education institutions across India to discuss ways about enhancing technological support in the realm of education in India.