Education Min Asserts Review Matter Of Students’ Absence In Class 9 Exam

Bhubaneswar: The absence of nearly 15,000 students in Class 9 annual examination is a huge matter of concern for the state government.

Following the report of the board of secondary education (BSE) Odisha, State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday asserted that the matter will be reviewed.

“The matter will be reviewed. Officials will discuss with their parents to bring back students to school. Besides, steps will be taken to ensure dropout students attend school again,” Dash said.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, has written to all the District Education Officers of the State regarding some vital points on the publication of results and promotion of Class- IX students to Class X in respect of both HSC & Madhyama Course.

All the District Education officers were urged to furnish a detailed report on the absent candidates in respect of their district as to why they could not appear at the class- IX examination, though they had been enrolled by their respective Head Master.