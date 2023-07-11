Education, Livelihood and Protection of Tribal Rights Are Our Focus Area: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed the Tribes Advisory Council meeting and informed about the efforts being taken by the state government for the upliftment of Tribal communities.

In his keynote speech, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “My Government has been taking sustained interventions to improve the socio-economic conditions and realize the educational needs of our tribal communities. Education, livelihood and protection of their rights have been our focus area.”

“Special Development Councils have been playing a vital role in promoting, protecting and preserving the tribal culture and traditions, heritage, and identity by involving tribal people. This year, the programme has been expanded to 172 blocks of 23 districts, covering more than 84 lakh ST people” he said.

Education is the key to socio-economic upliftment. Odisha is one of the leading states in providing residential facilities to tribal students. Hostel facilities are available to more than 6 lakh students from 4.2 lakh households in one thousand seven hundred thirty-five schools functioning under the department. In the last 20 years, the number of High Schools under the ST&SC Development Department has almost doubled, increasing from 215 to 422. Similarly, 62 Higher Secondary Schools have been opened for providing Higher Secondary Education, he added.

“A one-time financial assistance up to Rs. 50 thousand to needy ST-SC students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing general degree courses in any government institution in the state will be provided from this year.”

Odisha is considered a pioneering State in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act. The State has launched a new scheme “Mo Jungle Jami Yojana” to ensure the right to hold and live in forest land to all eligible ST forest dwellers. It would provide recognition of Community Rights over forest land.

Funded by the State Plan, we have introduced Mukhya Mantri Jivika Mission as one of the largest exclusive tribal livelihood promotion initiatives. With a budget allocation of Rs 500 Crore, the scheme will provide support to 1.5 lakh tribal households in 121 TSP blocks of the State over three years from 2022-23 to 2025-26, the Chief Minister said.

“Odisha has submitted a proposal to Union Government for expansion of the Odisha PVTG Empowerment & Livelihoods Improvement Programme for implementation in newly notified one thousand one hundred thirty-eight PVTG villages from 2024-25 onwards for 7 years,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the valued suggestions in this meeting are highly solicited, which will strengthen the efforts towards developing the Scheduled Tribe communities of our state.