Editors Guild of India expresses ‘concern’ over “surveys” on 2 news portals

New Delhi: News portals Newslaundry and NewsClick released statements on the nearly 12-hour-long Income Tax Department “surveys” on their premises on Friday, detailing accounts of phones being seized and data and documents being downloaded or taken.

Thanks again for your support. My statement is below. You can support us herehttps://t.co/lefMXTG3xw

Please spread the message. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YCDni2AIKi — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) September 11, 2021

The Editors Guild of India has also issued a statement saying that it is “deeply disturbed about the Income Tax surveys,” and that such indiscriminate seizure of journalists’ data is in violation of free speech and freedom of press.

The Editors Guild of India is deeply disturbed about the Income Tax “surveys” at the offices of news websites https://t.co/GYNJdhmMds and https://t.co/M5fmtEXgqK. pic.twitter.com/xp9WmuTNz6 — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) September 11, 2021

NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha is the Vice Chairperson of DIGIPUB, while Newslaundry co-founder Abhinandan Sekhri is its General Secretary.

The Income-Tax Department (IT) had conducted surveys on the official premises of two digital media platforms – Newslaundry and NewsClick – on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Both NewsClick and Newslaundry have widely covered the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers’ protests and other issues which highlighted the Union government’s alleged failures in recent times.

This was the second visit by an IT team to Newslaundry’s office, the first being in June. the In case of NewsClick, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the offices and residences of their senior journalists and officials in February 2021.