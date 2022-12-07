Eden Hazard Announces Retirement From International Football

Belgium captain Eden Hazard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international soccer.

The Real Madrid forward took to Instagram and wrote: “I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready.”

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008… I will miss you.”

Hazard made his international debut in 2008 and scored 33 times in 126 appearances. He helped Belgium reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions France, and beat England in the third-placed playoff.