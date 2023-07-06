ED to probe illegal final transaction of DN Group in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar:The Enforcement Directorate will probe illegal final transaction of DN Group after Rs 30 crore in cash was recovered from the house of a staffer of the firm.

The Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at 20 places associated with Bhubaneswar-based Real estate and construction company DN Group on the allegations of tax evasion.

According to sources, the IT department officials are carrying out raids at the residences of the company’s director, staff and office at IRC village in the State capital.

Till the last report came in, the IT department officials reportedly seized Rs 30 crore in cash from the house of a staffer of the company located at Unit-4 in Bhubaneswar.The team is said to have laid its hands on some important documents of the company during the search, sources informed.