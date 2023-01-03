ED To Attach Properties Of Nag-Chand Couple, Khageshwar; Show-Cause Notice Issued

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to attach the huge properties illegally amassed by honey trap accused couple Archana Nag and Jagabandhu Chand and their aide Khageshwar.

According to reports, the ED has issued show-cause notices to the trio asking why their properties should not be attached.

During the probe, the ED has ascertained evidence against the accused persons who have acquired assets worth crores though illegal means.

In the meanwhile, the accused trio has been lodged at Jharpada jail.