ED Team Reaches Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Residence After He Skips Summons Nine Times

New Delhi: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrived at the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

The ED had last week issued a fresh summon to Hemant Soren, asking him to again join the investigation in the money laundering case next week. Soren, who skipped the ED summons nine times, has been asked to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31.

Earlier on January 25, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded to the summon issued to him by the Directorate of Enforcement. Soren said that he has received the agency’s letter and will reply to this in due course.

ED issued Soren the ninth summons on January 13, asking Hemant Soren to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31, in the case.

Meanwhile, on January 20, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case.

Earlier this month, Soren wrote to the federal agency stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20. ED issued Soren the eighth summons on January 13, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.

ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.