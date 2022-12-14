ED Takes Archana Nag’s Husband On 9-day Remand

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday took Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu on a remand.

On Tuesday, the Khurdha District Judge court remanded Archana Nag and husband Jagabandhu Chand, accused of blackmailing influential people, to the custody of ED.

Archana has been remanded to ED custody for six days while her husband was brought on remand for nine days.

The central agency, after arresting Archana today under money laundering Act, moved to the court seeking a week-long remand. However, the court considered six days while granting nine days remand of Jgabandhu against the ED petition seeking 15-day remand.