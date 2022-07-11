ED Summons Sonia Gandhi On July 21 In National Herald Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.

The fresh summon was issued as Sonia Gandhi could not join the ED investigation in the case due to COVID-19. The agency had earlier issued similar summons to Sonia Gandhi as she did not appear before the investigators on June 8 and then June 21 due to COVID-19.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year lodged a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a trial court here taking cognisance of an income-tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 2013.