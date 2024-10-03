New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin regarding a money laundering case tied to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Azharuddin, who has served as the HCA president, faces allegations of fund misappropriation during his term. The Congress leader has received his first summons, mandating his appearance before the investigative agency today.

The allegations involve the misappropriation of Rs 20 crore, funds that were designated for the acquisition of diesel generators, firefighting equipment, and canopies at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad’s Uppal area.

Originating from four criminal complaints filed by the Hyderabad Police in October 2023, the money laundering case has led to charges against Azharuddin and other ex-officials of the HCA for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy, as per the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A forensic audit initiated by the HCA revealed fund mismanagement and the diversion of funds to private entities from March 2020 to February 2023. Subsequently, HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose lodged a formal complaint.

Azharuddin refuted the accusations, labelling them as “false” and a result of political motivations, stating, “This is merely a manoeuvre by my adversaries to damage my reputation.”

In November 2023, Azharuddin received anticipatory bail from a Hyderabad court in three out of the four cases filed against him.

That same month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at nine locations across Telangana, including the residences of ex-HCA officials Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These searches led to the seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and undeclared cash totalling Rs 10.39 lakh.